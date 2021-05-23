Docuseries chronicles Bay Area athletes' college recruiting journey
fatal shooting
Man shot, killed in SF's SoMa neighborhood, police say
KGO
Man shot, killed in SF's SoMa neighborhood, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the South of Market neighborhood that left a man dead.
The incident happened around 11:15p.m. on Saturday at Mission Street between 7th and 8th.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s in his car who had been shot.
He died a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco
fatal shooting
shooting
sfpd
sfmoma
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
