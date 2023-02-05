1 shot, killed in San Jose, police say

Police say the victim was shot along the 2000 block of Pepper Way.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after being shot in San Jose, police said.

Officers responded to a walk-in gun shot victim at a local hospital on Friday.

The victim succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, police said.

No further information has been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.