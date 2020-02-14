Caught on camera: Man uses shopping cart to help stop shoplifting suspect

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- A customer in Georgia used a shopping cart to help police stop a shoplifting suspect running away.

The incident happened last month, but the officer's bodycam footage was just released.

It shows the Peachtree City officer looking for a suspect in the parking lot of a Walmart.

The officer begins pursuing that suspect when a good Samaritan intervenes. He pushes his shopping cart into the suspect's path, stopping him.

No one was injured.

The suspect was one of two people accused of shoplifting at a nearby Home Depot.
