Man with pellet gun detained at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man with a pellet gun was detained Thursday in the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, police said.

No one was injured and there was no active shooter situation.

There is no word if the man made any kind of threat.


"The hospital staff detained the adult male suspect until officers arrived," according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

The suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for brandishing a replica firearm, police said.

Police have given the "all clear."

