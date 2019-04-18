Man with pellet gun detained at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose

#BREAKING: Man in his ‘50s taken into custody after rushing into Good Samaritan ER with a replica pistol. Male nurse (military veteran) tackled and disarmed the suspect before police arrived. #SanJose #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/G6tlLgtaii — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) April 18, 2019

#MORE: Suspect had pulled his car onto the sidewalk at Good Samaritan. SJPD says the suspect is now being treated at Valley Medical Center and will be taken into police custody upon release. #SanJose — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) April 18, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man with a pellet gun was detained Thursday in the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, police said.No one was injured and there was no active shooter situation.There is no word if the man made any kind of threat."The hospital staff detained the adult male suspect until officers arrived," according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.The suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for brandishing a replica firearm, police said.Police have given the "all clear."