Officials investigate after man's body found at San Francisco BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a stairwell at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a stairwell at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco.

Officers discovered the body on the west plaza end of the station at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

RELATED: Dead body pulled from Berkeley Marina

BART police says the department was notified by San Francisco police.

Officials said the man died at the scene and added that there was no evidence of foul play.
An investigation is underway to determine how the man died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodyBARTinvestigationSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News