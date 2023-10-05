Mark Consuelos could be the Ken to his Barbie on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Mark Consuelos theorizes about possible Halloween costumes for 'Live with Kelly and Mark.'

LOS ANGELES -- Mark Consuelos has long been a part of the Halloween traditions at "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and his first Halloween at "Live with Kelly and Mark" is no different.

"It's such a fun part of the show. I've been part of it in little bits and pieces throughout the years," Mark explained.

The show has had a long history celebrating Halloween. It started out with a few costume changes throughout the episode, but over its 29 seasons has flourished into an elaborate slew of costumes, skits and fun.

"I know that it's going to be big. I know that the producers and staff have been working on this for months," he said.

After this summer's blockbuster season, Mark couldn't help but theorize about possible costumes. "I'm sure there's going to be some Barbie in there. I'm sure. It has to be, right?"

It has to be! We can't wait to see what iconic pink outfits may be in store for Kelly and Mark this Halloween.

