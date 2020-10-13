Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife donate $400M total to help election polls

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are donating more money to local governments ahead of this election.The Washington Post reports their latest $100 million donation is on top of a previous $300 million gift that will help with challenges related to the pandemic based on needs specified from election officials. The money was sent through the Center for Tech and Civic Life.It's to help pay for polling place rentals, poll workers, personal protective equipment, and other costs in the coming weeks.The couple makes other charitable donations through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative with an investment of 99% of their combined wealth from their Facebook shares.