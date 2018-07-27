Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 90 percent contained

By
CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters made good progress battling the Marsh Fire in Clayton overnight. Containment on the 247 acre brush fire jumped from 20 to 60 percent, then 75 percent to 90 percent, but evacuations are still in place and over 100 structures remain threatened.

Officials say the fire has destroyed one home, three outbuildings and it is threatening over 100 structures.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire. Cal Fire Captain Amy Head released a statement saying, "firefighters made really good progress overnight, with the lower temperatures and the higher humidity."

RELATED: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road.

Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood. Mandatory evacuations are also in effect for and Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.

Firefighters hope to let people back home sometime on Thursday.

This is a rural area four miles from the border of Clayton and six miles from the town center where stores are still open. "The smoke is blowing away from here, so it's like nothing is happening except for the fire trucks flying by last night," Clayton resident Rex Massier said.

RELATED: Sitting ducks? How to shield your home from oncoming wildfires

Residents have been advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.

Deer Valley Road and Gill Drive have been reopened.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and the cause of this fire is under investigation.

EVACUATIONS AND RESOURCES:

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for:
  • Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road

  • Morgan Territory Road

  • Leon Drive


Evacuation shelter, animal shelter, and resources for horses:
Clayton Community Library
6125 Clayton Rd,
Clayton, CA
94517

If you have horses you can bring them to the gravel lot at at Clayton Road at Peacock Creek Drive.

Additional information is available online by following #MarshFire on Twitter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
