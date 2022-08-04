Crews responding to 3-alarm brush fire threatening structures in Martinez

Crews are responding to a 3-alarm brush fire burning in Martinez near Pacheco Blvd. and Arthur Road.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 3-alarm brush fire threatening structures in Martinez.

According to Contra Costa fire officials, the blaze broke out just after 3:45 p.m. at 4105 Pacheco Blvd and has burned at least 10 acres.

SKY7 was over the brush fire where a huge plume of smoke could be seen blanketing parts of Interstate 680.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

