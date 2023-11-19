1 injured after fire at Martinez refinery, officials say

A public health advisory is now lifted following a fire at a Martinez refinery, officials said.

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Contra Costa Health said on social media at 1:34 a.m. a CCH hazardous materials team was "responding to reports of a fire at Martinez Renewable Fuels (Marathon Refinery) that may affect surrounding areas."

A public health advisory was issued for Martinez, Pacheco, Concord and Clyde. People were asked to visit Contra Costa Health Department for information.

Shortly after, CCH said on social media it lifted the public health advisory for Martinez, Pacheco, Concord and Clyde. "The fire at Martinez Renewable Fuels is under control," is said.

CCH said on its website at 3:54 a.m. "Flaring incident at Marathon Martinez that may be seen by the surrounding community."

An all clear for Martinez, Pacheco, Concord and Clyde" was later issued on the CCH web page.

Contra Costa County Fire Captain George Lang told ABC7 News Sunday morning one person was hurt and airlifted to an area hospital.

The company says they will be investigating the fire to figure out what caused it.

The company issued a statement to ABC7 News writing:

"Marathon Petroleum responders extinguished a fire early this morning at the company's Martinez renewable fuels facility. One employee was injured and transported to a medical facility. Fenceline air monitoring indicated no off-site impact. Regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our employees, contractors, and the surrounding community is our top priority. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident."

This refinery is not associated with Martinez Refining Company.

