Marty Krofft, creator of iconic children's TV shows including 'H.R. Pufnstuf,' dies

Marty Krofft stands with a version of "H.R. Pufnstuf" in this file photo

LOS ANGELES -- Marty Krofft, the creator of iconic children's TV shows including "H.R. Pufnstuf," "Land of the Lost," "Lidsville," "The Bugaloos," has died. He was 86.

Krofft was known to many as the "King of Saturday Mornings." He and his brother Sid were behind classic TV shows like "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters" and "D.C. Follies."

Krofft died on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. His representatives said he passed away from kidney failure.

