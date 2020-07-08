u.s. & world

Mary Kay Letourneau, convicted of raping former underage student she later married, dies

SEATTLE, Washington -- Mary Kay Letourneau, who made national headlines in 1997 when she became pregnant with the child of her then-13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, has died of cancer, according to reports.

Her long-time friend and attorney, Anne Bremner, issued the following statement.

"Mary was one of a kind. She was a good friend to me for twenty years and was a client. She raised a beautiful and successful family and overcame great odds. She was fun, she was funny, she was brilliant, she was real. We will all miss her terribly. My heart goes out to all of her children and her family."

PHOTOS: Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau through the years


After the couple's affair was made public, Mary, a former teacher in Seattle, went to prison for nearly eight years and gave birth to two of Vili's daughters, one of which was born behind bars. Vili was just 15 years old when their second child was born.

The couple married in 2005, just 10 months after Mary was released from prison.
