u.s. & world

14 guests at Ohio hotel, including at least 6 children, hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

The hotel in Marysville, Ohio, was evacuated, police said.
By Ivan Pereira and Will McDuffie
EMBED <>More Videos

14 guests, including 6 kids, hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak

MARYVILLE, Ohio -- Fourteen guests at an Ohio hotel were hospitalized, including some who are in critical condition, due to a "life-threatening" carbon monoxide leak, police said.

Police responded to several 911 calls Saturday evening of people found unconscious around the pool area of the Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio, police said. Marysville is a suburb of Columbus.

One of the calls mentioned an unconscious 2-year-old girl found in the water, according to police.

People were complaining of dizziness and a burning sensation in their throats, police said. Marysville Police Chief Jay Riley confirmed to ABC News that there were "life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area." He said officials continue to investigate the source of the carbon monoxide.

Memorial Hospital, in Marysville, told ABC News that it received 11 patients from the Hampton Inn -- six of them children. Seven patients were transferred to tertiary care facilities, two of whom are considered "critical." The other five are "serious but stable," said Melanie Ziegler, a spokesperson for the hospital.

Three people were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital, two in stable condition and one critical, police said.

Two were evaluated at the scene, according to police.

The ages of the patients weren't immediately known.

"The Hampton Inn Marysville is fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident," a hotel spokesperson told ABC News. "Please contact the Marysville Fire Department for additional information."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiohotelcarbon monoxideu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
TOP STORIES
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
EXCLUSIVE: Asian man punched in eye, racially abused in SF
Bay Area sports bars gearing up for 49ers game Sunday
More than 1,000 Niners fans show up to Saturday's tailgate in LA
Charges reduced for 2 of 9 SF organized retail theft suspects
Mass vaccination clinic returns to Sonoma Co. amid omicron surge
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Show More
Meet the man taking 49ers superfan to a whole new level
California man charged with stealing $1 million in COVID benefits
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
Ban on new bars in the Castro ends after 35 years
Interstate 580 reopens in both directions, BART service resumes
More TOP STORIES News