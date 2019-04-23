Massive fire at lumber yard in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive fire burned at a lumber yard in Stockton on West Scott Avenue near Interstate 5.The flames could be seen for miles. The fire burned for more than four hours before firefighters got it under control.The fire brought down power lines; at one point 17,000 PG&E customers were impacted.The entire Stockton Fire Department responded to the scene.Street closures remain in the area.