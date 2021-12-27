Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate gives back with world-class offerings

"This is a full-blown chocolate factory--it's the largest in Hawaii, about 10,000 square feet in total," explained CEO of Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate Gunars Valkirs. "And we make 24 different chocolates right now, all of which we originated, some of which are from are made entirely from our Maui grown cacao."
After about five years into retirement, Gunars started growing cacao for fun. He met Dan O'Doherty along the way and together they've turned a passion project into a successful partnership that focuses on helping the community.
"The idea of this company is to give back to the community," explained Gunars. "We committed to give 100% of the net profit back to the Maui nonprofit community. And that's what sort of drives me these days."
Visitors can learn all about the chocolate-making process during the guided cacao farm tour. It's an interactive and educational experience that finishes with a tasting of award-winning chocolate. Plus, enjoy spectacular views!
For more information about Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate, visit here.