Silicon Valley Leadership Group's former CEO Carl Guardino Lands at Bloom Energy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man often dubbed the "Mayor of Silicon Valley," who helped bring BART and affordable housing units to the region, has landed a new job.

The longtime CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group who stepped down six months ago, Carl Guardino, is joining Bloom Energy of San Jose as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy.

Guardino joined ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze to discuss his new role as well as the role Silicon Valley has to play in battling COVID-19 and social inequity.

Governor Newsom recently highlighted Bloom's innovation early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The company pivoted to refurbishing ventilators. Guardino says that's the kind of innovation that will held our region in a post-COVID-19 world.

Guardino officially starts on August 3.
