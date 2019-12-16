Report: Medical association that canceled convention over safety concerns returning to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News contributor and Chronicle insider Phil Matier reports the medical association that pulled its convention out of San Francisco plans on returning to the city in 2023.The group, which did not want to be identified, canceled last year, citing concerns about safety and the growing number of homeless.The convention was estimated to be worth about $40 million to the city.It is not clear what plans the medical association has following 2023.