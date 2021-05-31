Reopening California

'You feel freedom again:' Visitors return to Sonoma Co. in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend

By Cornell W. Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Large crowds return to Russian River for Memorial Day weekend

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Many of us took a big step this Memorial Day weekend, hitting the road and getting away, some for the first time since the pandemic began.

In the North Bay, Sonoma County Wine Country is seeing some of its biggest crowds in a very long while, providing a huge boost for small businesses.

RELATED: Triple digit heat coming to Bay Area for Memorial Day weekend

It's the weekend to make a splash on the Russian River. Water levels are low due to the the drought, but there's enough to cool off near Memorial Beach.

"No masks out here, we're taking it easy, it's nice," said Matt Parks from Santa Rosa.

Lifeguard Jim Boyce, was keeping an eye out.

"We just want people to be safe, don't drink and swim, keep an eye on your kids," said Boyce.'

VIDEO: As crowds flock to South Lake Tahoe, here's what officials want visitors to know
EMBED More News Videos

Lake Tahoe is seeing huge crowds this Memorial Day weekend as pandemic guidelines begin to ease. Here's what local officials there want you to know.



The Cantoria family was firing up the grill for their annual Memorial Day weekend barbecue, which got canceled last year due to the pandemic. They say it's good to be back.

"You feel that freedom again to finally go out and not be scared," said Mae Cantoria.

In downtown Healdsburg, there was music in the town square with a crowd of folks to listen -- And lots of wine tasting happening.

Todd Ervin and his friends are visiting from Atlanta.

"We figured we're double vaccinated, time to get out and support local businesses," said Ervin.

RELATED: SF hotels welcome more travelers for Memorial Day weekend but is it safe?

That support is encouraging to Healdsburg mayor Evelyn Mitchell.

"I was thinking about how many people there are here today, more than I've seen in months, tourists we're happy to welcome back," said Mitchell.

After a tough year, local businesses love to see customers returning, but some are short staffed. Ozzie Jimenez needs more help at his ice cream and pie shop, Noble Folk.

"There's one thing about the pandemic, many people left our community, so many of us are looking to hire," said Jimenez.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaycoronavirus californiaswimmingcoronavirusriverwine industrysonoma countydrinkingholiday travelmemorial dayreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Bay Area hospital
SF tourism bracing for boost as US lifts some travel restrictions
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News