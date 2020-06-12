Crews working to rescue man trapped under train in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was hit shortly before noon by a train on tracks near the Caltrain Menlo Park station, Caltrain officials said Friday.
Firefighters are currently working to rescue the man from underneath the train, officials say.
Train service is stopped in both directions and Oak Grove Avenue is closed at El Camino Real and Alma Street.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
