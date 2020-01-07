Video shows car burglary suspects crash into parking control car in San Francisco's Cow Hollow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5820716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four car burglary suspects were taken into custody after slamming into a parking control officer's vehicle, causing it to overturn on a busy San Francisco street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four car burglary suspects were taken into custody Monday after slamming into a parking control officer's vehicle, causing it to overturn on a busy San Francisco street.The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Cow Hollow neighborhood on Union Street.Uber dashcam video obtained by ABC7 News shows the parking control officer attempting to make a u-turn when a white van carrying the four suspects collides with the vehicle. The parking control officer's car flips onto its side and slides into a nearby car.In the video, you can see the four suspects run from the scene. Officers were able to track them down and arrest them."At the time I didn't know that the people were running away from breaking into cars," said rideshare driver David P.The parking control officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatning injuries.But David, who drives 12 to 15 hours a day, is fed up with the break-ins."I think it's horrible. I see it all day long. I see broken glass all the time," said David.On David's first day of driving for Uber and Lyft, his car was broken into in San Francisco.Now three years later, his car is getting towed."I have lots of passengers who have had lots of issues, and nothing's done about it," said David.And now the shattered windows are showing up in new neighborhoods.While the number of car break-ins was actually down 3 percent in San Francisco last year, those crimes have increased by 30 percent in Southern California."They're becoming savvy. they know this is very saturated out here, so they're trying to find different areas in California that are more saturated with vehicles and may not be expecting to be burglarized," said Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker.