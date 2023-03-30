FBI offering $40,000 reward for Bay Area woman kidnapped in Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FBI is offering a $40,000 reward in hopes of finding a Bay Area woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year.

Monica de Leon Barba, a 29-year-old woman from San Mateo County, was kidnapped on Nov. 29, 2022 while walking home from work with her dog in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, according to the FBI.

De Leon Barba is a U.S. citizen and had only been in Mexico since June 2022. She is 5-foot-7 and 240 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the physical location of Monica de Leon Barba should contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).