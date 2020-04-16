Coronavirus

SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in late grandmother's New York City building

NEW YORK CITY -- "Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che announced he will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in his late grandmother's New York City building.

Che announced earlier this month that his grandmother died from COVID-19. She lived in a building run by the New York City Housing Authority, which provides public housing in the city.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che said on Instagram. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself, but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

He said he hopes the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing and call on Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even Diddy to help fix it.

