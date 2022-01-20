Search for missing Bay Area, Stanford nurse Michael Odell

His car was found in an emergency lane of the Dumbarton bridge.
A search was held on Wednesday at a nearby wildlife refuge.
It included the California Highway Patrol, police and Odell's friends.
"It's been a tough year for us nurses, so we're really trying to band together, pool our resources and you know use our skills to try to bring our friend home safely," said John Leblanc, Odell's friend.
Stanford Health Care issued a statement saying they are deeply concerned and working with police.
