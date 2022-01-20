Search for missing Bay Area, Stanford nurse Michael Odell

Search for missing Stanford nurse Michael Odell

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay area nurses are helping search for one of their own in the East Bay. Michael Odell was last seen Tuesday morning, abruptly leaving his night shift at Stanford hospital, according to colleagues.

His car was found in an emergency lane of the Dumbarton bridge.

A search was held on Wednesday at a nearby wildlife refuge.

It included the California Highway Patrol, police and Odell's friends.

"It's been a tough year for us nurses, so we're really trying to band together, pool our resources and you know use our skills to try to bring our friend home safely," said John Leblanc, Odell's friend.

Stanford Health Care issued a statement saying they are deeply concerned and working with police.

SEE ALSO: Get help with mental health issues
If you or anyone you know needs help, we have a link to some resources by visiting this page. Remember, you're not alone.

