Mike Grgich, winemaker who helped to bring Napa Valley world fame, dies at 100

Grgich credited his longevity to his many friends and to a glass of wine a day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An icon in the wine industry Mike Grgich has died.

Grgich was a pioneer in the winemaking business.

His Chateau Montelena chardonnay beat French wines in a blind tasting in 1976, helping turn Napa Valley into one of the world's premier wine regions.

He was also an integral supporter of the North Bay nonprofit Roots of Peace from the very beginning.

The group removes landmines worldwide, putting vines and other crops in their place.

This picture is of Grgich with Roots of Peace founder Heidi Kuhn standing above him.

He was 100 years old.

