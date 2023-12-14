  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mike Grgich, winemaker who helped to bring Napa Valley world fame, dies at 100

Grgich credited his longevity to his many friends and to a glass of wine a day.

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 6:19AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live streamStream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An icon in the wine industry Mike Grgich has died.

Grgich was a pioneer in the winemaking business.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

His Chateau Montelena chardonnay beat French wines in a blind tasting in 1976, helping turn Napa Valley into one of the world's premier wine regions.

He was also an integral supporter of the North Bay nonprofit Roots of Peace from the very beginning.

MORE: Bay Area nonprofit, winemaker turning Ukraine's minefields into vineyards

The group removes landmines worldwide, putting vines and other crops in their place.

This picture is of Grgich with Roots of Peace founder Heidi Kuhn standing above him.

Grgich credited his longevity to his many friends and to a glass of wine a day.

He was 100 years old.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW