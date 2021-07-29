New York City dessert shop Milk Bar to show off famous treats at San Francisco pop-up

Milk Bar announced it would be bringing its decadent sweets to a pop-up market at the Ferry Building, this Saturday and Sunday.
Those who were lucky enough to snag coveted reservations online get to take home some of Milk Bar's well-known treats, like its cookies, cake truffles, Milk Bar Pie and its hallmark Cereal Milk soft-serve ice cream.
The pop-up is being hosted by local burger favorite Gott's Roadside.
If you didn't reserve in time, Gott's is teaming up with Milk Bar to create a "Compost Cookie" milkshake that will be on the Gott's menu through September at all its Bay Area locations. Another insider tip, Milk Bar does nationwide online delivery to send any of its treats right to your door.