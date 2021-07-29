food

New York City dessert shop Milk Bar to show off famous treats at San Francisco pop-up

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Trendy NYC dessert shop shows off famous treats at SF pop-up

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A famed New York City dessert shop has chosen to land in San Francisco for the weekend. Its cult following has already iced out any chance of squeezing an extra spot at the table.

Milk Bar announced it would be bringing its decadent sweets to a pop-up market at the Ferry Building, this Saturday and Sunday.

Those who were lucky enough to snag coveted reservations online get to take home some of Milk Bar's well-known treats, like its cookies, cake truffles, Milk Bar Pie and its hallmark Cereal Milk soft-serve ice cream.

The pop-up is being hosted by local burger favorite Gott's Roadside.

If you didn't reserve in time, Gott's is teaming up with Milk Bar to create a "Compost Cookie" milkshake that will be on the Gott's menu through September at all its Bay Area locations. Another insider tip, Milk Bar does nationwide online delivery to send any of its treats right to your door.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan francisconew yorkfoodiebakeryfooddessertsrestaurantcake
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
This shop relays the history of chocolate through your taste buds
Oakland's First Fridays festival is back, 1st event in 18 months
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
See what's new at Disney World for 50th anniversary celebration
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News