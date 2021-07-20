San Francisco police need help locating missing at-risk 8-year-old boy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk 8-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Police say Le Michael Humphrey was last seen around noon at his home in the 1000 block of Mission St.

According to police, Humphery has runaway numerous times in the past and is known to ride MUNI as well as BART. In a prior incident, he was located at a station in Oakland.

Le Michael is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, wears braces and possibly blue glasses, and unknown clothing description. He is considered at-risk due to his age and medical condition.

Police say anyone who sees Le Michael should contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide his current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
