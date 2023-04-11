Officials say Faith Leigh Harris was taken from North Carolina by her grandmother's ex-husband, 84-year-old Orion Douglas Memmott, on April 3.

CHP seeks public's help finding 5-year-old girl taken from NC, brought to California

The CHP is asking the public to help search for a 5-year-old girl who was taken from North Carolina and brought to California.

Officials say Faith Leigh Harris was taken from North Carolina by her grandmother's ex-husband, identified as 84-year-old Orion Douglas Memmott, on the morning of April 3.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina reached out to the CHP for help after determining that Memmott likely fled to California. The CHP "Endangered Missing Advisory" was targeted to Butte, San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Memmott is believed to be driving a 1990 Chevrolet truck with license plate 2SIZ734.

Anyone who sees Memmott or Harris is asked to call 911.