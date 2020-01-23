Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News