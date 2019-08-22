Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Discovery Bay woman who had been missing Tuesday night has been found dead.

The body of 53-year-old Ching "Ping" Chen was found submerged in the water behind a residence on the 5500 block of Beaver Lane in Discovery Bay by a sheriff's dive team. The couple's home is on Beaver Lane.

The husband Chen flagged down a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to say he hadn't seen his wife since she went outside to water the plants two hours prior.

