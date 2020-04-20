Pets & Animals

Dog stolen outside San Francisco store found 4 months later at Los Angeles shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dog stolen outside of a San Francisco grocery store four months ago has been located at an animal shelter in Los Angeles, according to the pet's owner.

Last December, Jackson, a 5-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd, was tied up outside The Good Life Grocery store in Bernal Heights when someone stole him.

His owner, Emilie Talermo, raised enough money to offer a $7,000 reward for his return and even hired an airplane to fly a banner reading www.bringjacksonhome.com.

On Monday, Talermo told ABC7 she received a call about an hour after her car was just towed that Jackson had been found.

She says the animal shelter was able to identify Jackson through his microchip when he was dropped off.

Talermo says she hasn't stopped looking for Jackson since the day he was stolen and is overjoyed to have him coming home.

The SFPD detective that has been working the case will be picking Jackson up and returning him home early Tuesday morning.

