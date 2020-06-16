Marin County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teenage girl

17-year-old Emma Hock was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Woodside and Pinehill in Tam Valley, according to the sheriff's office.
"Emma is possibly in an altered state of consciousness and not dressed for the weather," the department tweeted.
She was last seen wearing purple top, purple skirt, forest green hat, white Air Jordan shoes.
If you see her call the Marin County Sheriff's Office at (415) 479-2311.
