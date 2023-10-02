Search continues for missing person following possible shark attack in Point Reyes, authorities say

A man missing in the waters off the Marin County coast is believed to have been attacked by a shark.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search continues for a missing man in the waters off the Marin County coast who is believed to have been attacked by a shark.

The first 911 messages came from satellite communications around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Callers were at Wildcat Beach, north of Bolinas, in a remote part of the Point Reyes National Seashore.

A witness said a man was in the water with a group when a shark attacked him.

Other members of the group managed to get out of the ocean.

One ran to a camper who just happened to have a satellite phone which helped bring this air medical chopper to the scene.

"It was a group that went up there to celebrate someone's weddding. and that it was someone in the group that went into the water and got attacked," said Samantha Edell, who witnessed the incident.

"This is not your typical attack that we've heard of. It does create some complications when you can't find someone in the water," said Ben Ghisletta, Senior Fire Captain with the Marin County Fire Department.

