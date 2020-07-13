10-week-old puppy stolen from vehicle on Treasure Island, animal rescue agency says

This image shows Jay, a 10-week old puppy who was stolen on Treasure Island, San Francisco on July 12, 2020. (Beyond Rescue)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 10-week old puppy who was on his way to a new rescue home was stolen out of a car on Treasure Island Sunday afternoon.

The white terrier mix was in a pet rescue agency's car when a car thief came by and smashed the window open and stole a pet carrier with Jay inside.



Jay's new owner is offering a $1,000 reward for his safe return.

Corina Beczner, a spokesperson for Beyond Rescue says Jay was showing signs of lethargy and needs to be checked out by a vet.

ABC7 News has reached out to the San Francisco police for information on any investigation regarding this incident.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
