10-week-old puppy stolen from vehicle on Treasure Island, animal rescue agency says

The white terrier mix was in a pet rescue agency's car when a car thief came by and smashed the window open and stole a pet carrier with Jay inside.
HELP: 10 week old Jay the puppy was stolen from a dog rescue vehicle on Treasure Island!— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 13, 2020
Beyond Rescue is offering a $1,000 reward for his return. Call 415-570-8931 if you can help— poor Jay needs medical treatment too! pic.twitter.com/LcizSMI3Yy
Jay's new owner is offering a $1,000 reward for his safe return.
Corina Beczner, a spokesperson for Beyond Rescue says Jay was showing signs of lethargy and needs to be checked out by a vet.
ABC7 News has reached out to the San Francisco police for information on any investigation regarding this incident.
