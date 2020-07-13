10-week-old puppy stolen from vehicle on Treasure Island, animal rescue agency says

HELP: 10 week old Jay the puppy was stolen from a dog rescue vehicle on Treasure Island!



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 10-week old puppy who was on his way to a new rescue home was stolen out of a car on Treasure Island Sunday afternoon.The white terrier mix was in a pet rescue agency's car when a car thief came by and smashed the window open and stole a pet carrier with Jay inside.Jay's new owner is offering a $1,000 reward for his safe return.Corina Beczner, a spokesperson for Beyond Rescue says Jay was showing signs of lethargy and needs to be checked out by a vet.ABC7 News has reached out to the San Francisco police for information on any investigation regarding this incident.