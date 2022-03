SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A search is underway for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since early Tuesday in San Francisco.Friends say Isa Dessalines was last seen in San Francisco early Tuesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf. They fear she was a victim of stalking and was possibly harmed.San Francisco police confirm that they responded to calls of a possible kidnapping on Beach Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but found no evidence or witnesses.Police are working with other agencies to try to locate Dessalines.