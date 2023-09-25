Oakland police search for missing 14-year-old Roxana Ramirez Jimenez

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Roxana Ramirez Jimenez was last seen just after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 4300 block of Broadway.

Roxana is described as Latina, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, green pants and dark shoes, according to police.

Her family reports Roxana is in good physical and mental condition. She is considered at-risk due to her age, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.