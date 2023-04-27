Union City police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

UNION CITY, Calif. -- Police in Union City are asking the public's help on Wednesday in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jazmyn White was last seen at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday near Starling Drive and Partridge Way, police said.

She is described as Black, 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has long black braids with pink in them. Jazmyn was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black slippers, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help safely locate her is asked to call 911 or contact the police.

