Authorities looking for missing woman last seen Saturday morning in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A woman was kidnapped in San Jose at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning, in the area of North 5th and St John streets, police said.

Multiple unidentified suspects stole a vehicle with the victim as a passenger, who did not leave voluntarily. While the vehicle has been recovered, one of the suspects and the victim remain unaccounted for.

The woman was identified as Acela Pineda Silva, and is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic woman with long black hair, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt.

According to police, the remaining suspect is described as as an adult male with dark skin, around 40 years old, standing at approximately 5 feet, 5 inches, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark pants and possibly a Raiders jacket.

San Jose police urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to please call 408-537-1522.