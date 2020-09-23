Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive earlier in the day. Teresa Parson had experienced mild symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion, spokeswoman Kelli Jones said. She took a rapid test that came back positive and was awaiting a nasal swab test to confirm the finding."I want everybody to know that myself and the first lady are both fine," Parson said in a video posted on his Facebook page. "Right now I feel fine. No symptoms of any kind," Parson said in a video posted on his Facebook page. "But right now we just have to take the quarantine procedures in place."Gov. Parson postponed several events through the remainder of the week. He and his wife had been traveling around the state this week for events that included a ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau, where a photo posted Tuesday on the governor's Facebook page showed both of them wearing masks.On Friday, he and several other Missouri Republican candidates appeared together at an event called the "TARGET BBQ" in Springfield. A photo posted on Parson's Twitter pages shows Parson on a stage with four other statewide officeholders seeking reelection: Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. They appear to be a few feet apart from each other, but none are wearing masks.Schmitt's spokesman said the attorney general took a rapid test on Wednesday and the result was negative. Spokespeople for the other officeholders didn't immediately respond to email messages.Parson, 65, is facing Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway in the November election. The two were supposed to debate Friday in a forum hosted by the Missouri Press Association, but it has been postponed, said Mark Maassen, executive director of the association. He said the forum will be rescheduled.Parson has repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, but he has been an outspoken opponent of mask mandates, often appearing at functions without one. In July, speaking without a mask at a Missouri Cattlemen's Association steak fry in Sedalia, he reiterated his stance."You don't need government to tell you to wear a dang mask," he said. "If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a mask."Parson's opposition to masks has held strong even as the White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended a face covering requirement in Missouri given the state's escalating number of confirmed cases. When Parson allowed the state to reopen for business in mid-June, about 16,000 cases had been confirmed. The state health department on Wednesday added 1,580 new cases, bringing the total to 116,946 since the pandemic began.The state also has reported 1,947 deaths, including 83 reported Wednesday. That single-day total was the highest since the pandemic began. The second-highest was the 57 announced Tuesday.Parson would be considered a potential high-risk patient given his age and a preexisting condition. On Christmas Eve in 2016, Parson underwent heart surgery after doctors discovered a blockage discovered during a routine checkup in Springfield.Two other Republican governors also have tested positive for COVID-19, though one of those turned out to be a false positive. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt became the first governor to test positive in July. He recovered and returned to work less than two weeks later.In August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a rapid test was positive. But a short time later, DeWine said a more sensitive test was negative.Parson is a former county sheriff and state representative who was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.He became governor in June 2018 when Eric Greitens, also a Republican, resigned. Greitens had been charged in early 2018 with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an affair and threatening to post it if she spoke of the affair. He was also under investigation for ethics complaints.The criminal charge was dropped weeks before Greitens resigned, and he denied doing anything wrong.