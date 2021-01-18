'Justice and hope': Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's message remains powerful

San Francisco's Glide Memorial Church honored Dr. Martin Luther King Sunday with songs, prayers and film clips of the civil rights leader's final speech.
This year, the pandemic has forced the cancellation of many in-person events like the annual MLK Celebration Train from San Jose to San Francisco and March to Yerba Buena Gardens.
Instead, the Norcal MLK Foundation is pivoting to a virtual celebration with a Health and Wellness and Music Festival. The events will reflect on a year following the police killings of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor, and Black Lives Matter protests.
"Justice and hope, those are two things King would focus on in his critique of that's going on today," said NorCal MLK Foundation Executive Director Aaron Grizzell.
Grizzell says the foundation wants the public to take part in an interactive video project, by answering this question:
"What does justice and hope mean to you?" he said.
Oakland's Anti Police-Terror Project held a virtual event called 'Black Women Respond'. Organizers say they're committed to building an equitable community that Dr. King would be proud of.
"This MLK weekend, we join the collective dreaming of a city where humanity is sacred, communities are free from violence and Black people can breathe," said Pastor Cherri Murphy.
Even though this year means no gatherings, many say the message of MLK is still powerful than ever before.
