LIVE: Oakland hosts virtual MLK 'Keeping the Dream Alive' rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3296488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look back at some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most poignant quotes.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and despite the pandemic, Oakland is continuing its longest-running celebration of the civil rights leader's life.The 29th annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" multicultural rally is being held virtually. Representative Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown among others will speak on MLK's legacy.The event is being held at the Martin Luther King Jr Freedom Center.