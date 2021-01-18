LIVE: Oakland hosts virtual MLK 'Keeping the Dream Alive' rally

The 29th annual "Keeping the Dream Alive" multicultural rally is being held virtually. Representative Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown among others will speak on MLK's legacy.
RELATED: Bay Area MLK events pivot online but King's message remains powerful
The event is being held at the Martin Luther King Jr Freedom Center.
Watch live in the media player above.
RELATED: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Remembering the civil rights leader with his own words