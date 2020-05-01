Coronavirus in California: Modoc County defies Gov. Newsom's statewide lockdown

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California's Modoc County is defying Governor Gavin Newsom's statewide lockdown.The sparsely-populated county is located in California's northeast corner, bordering Oregon and Nevada.On Friday, county officials plan to reopen schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and its only movie theater.Modoc County has 9,600 residents and is one of four California counties without a single confirmed novel coronavirus case.