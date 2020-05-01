Coronavirus California

Coronavirus in California: Modoc County defies Gov. Newsom's statewide lockdown

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California's Modoc County is defying Governor Gavin Newsom's statewide lockdown.

The sparsely-populated county is located in California's northeast corner, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

RELATED: Protests demanding Gov. Newsom lift COVID-19 restrictions planned for San Francisco, across CA

On Friday, county officials plan to reopen schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and its only movie theater.

Modoc County has 9,600 residents and is one of four California counties without a single confirmed novel coronavirus case.

