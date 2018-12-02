UPDATE: Booking photo of Lihui Liu, 43, arrested & now charged with capital murder of her 5-year-old son at the family's home in 13000 block of Holly Lynn. Our officers responded to a stabbing call at the home about 7 pm last night & observed the child already deceased. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CGRHmCLbW7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 1, 2018

New information released overnight in court revealed that a mother accused of stabbing her 5-year-old son allegedly drowned him, decapitated him and then placed his body in a trash can.Over the weekend, 43-year-old Lihui Liu was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with her son's stabbing in west Houston.Friday night , authorities were called to the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane after reports of a stabbing.According to court details, officers found the body of the 5-year-old boy on the garage floor, partially covered by a plastic bag and decapitated.Liu, the child's father and a 13-year-old sibling were then taken in for questioning.While in questioning, the child's father told authorities the boy was still alive when he left for work that morning, but by the time he returned he was nowhere to be found.The father told authorities he began looking for his son and when he asked Liu where he was she responded that he was in the trash can, new details state. He said he pulled the boy out of the trash can, where he found he had been decapitated.Court details also state that during a recorded interview with authorities, Liu reportedly confessed to drowning her son.A judge found probable cause for her arrest and has denied her bond.