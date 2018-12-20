Indiana mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone

MUNCIE, Ind. --
Police in Muncie, Indiana, said they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother watching "Home Alone" while their mother was away at work.

Muncie police say the boys' mom said she couldn't find a sitter so she told the older son to stay home from school with the younger sibling Tuesday.
WRTV reported that police received an anonymous phone call that two children, aged 7 and 4, had been left alone in the home in the 1800-block of South Franklin Street. When police arrived, the boys were watching "Home Alone."

When police contacted their mother at work she told them she had done this before, but rarely. She was arrested on two felony charges of neglect of a dependent.

The boys were placed in the care of an aunt. The mother has been booked into county jail.

In the 1990 film "Home Alone," a boy is accidentally left behind while his family goes on a Christmas vacation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
