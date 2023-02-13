New Monarch Butterfly garden underway in Vallejo to help sustain, conserve population

A new Monarch and pollinator garden is coming to Mare Island in Vallejo.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A new Monarch and pollinator garden is coming to Mare Island in Vallejo.

The Vallejo People's Garden and the Monarch Milkweed Project have partnered for the project.

The new 3,000-sq.ft. garden was put in Saturday, with the installation to finish next Saturday.

The garden project is a sustainable mission to preserve Monarch Butterflies.

It will also help increase the insect population overall.

Monarch butterflies and the bee population have seen a decline of about 85% to 95% in the U.S.

