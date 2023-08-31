East Bay's Monarch EV self-driving tractor company named in Forbes' 'next billion-dollar startups'

Livermore-based Monarch Tractor's Carlo Mondavi joined ABC7 News to talk about the company's EV driver-optional tractors and his Napa Valley roots.

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is synonymous with innovation. One man who has a deep history with Northern California just had his company named as one of the "next billion-dollar startups" by Forbes.

In the player above, Monarch Tractor Chief Farming Officer Carlo Mondavi joined ABC7 News to talk about the company's EV driver-optional tractors and how growing up with deep roots in Napa Valley influenced his career. Mondavi comes from a legacy name as the grandson of American winemaker Robert Mondavi.

