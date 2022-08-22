Monkeypox vaccine access expands in Bay Area with Sunday clinic events

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vaccination opportunities are expanding for those seeking a shot. Sunday saw monkeypox clinic events open in the North and East Bay.

Fernando Barreto was among the first in line to get a monkeypox, or m-pox, vaccine Sunday.

"I just got my first dose of the m-pox vaccine, and I'm excited about it and a little less stressed," Barreto said.

He says he's waited for weeks to find a shot.

"It's been hard for me to get access to the vaccine," Barreto said.

A community picnic and clinic in Novato called "Kings, Queens and Vaccines" provided access to more than 120 doses, hosted by the Spahr LGBTQ center.

"We've been advocating every single day to get appropriate and fair allocation of doses for Marin County," said Adrain Shankar, Executive Director of The Spahr Center.

Critics say those much-needed doses have been slow to arrive from the Federal government, officials are calling for a more streamlined and equitable process to get the shots.

"The last thing we need is county fighting against county, we more vaccinations and we need them now," said Novato Mayor Eric Lucan.

Another monkeypox vaccine clinic was held in Oakland near Lake Merritt Sunday.

Cases of monkeypox are increasing across the Bay Area. San Francisco is reporting more than 600 cases, Alameda and Santa Clara Counties with more than 100 cases each.

Nationally, over 14,000 Americans have infected with Monkeypox since May, including a child under 18 in New York State. The White House stepped up its effort to contain and quell the outbreak, rolling out an additional 360,000 vials of vaccine doses last week.

The CDC reports 93% of cases are still among men who reported recent sexual activity with other men but warns that anyone can be at risk for catching monkeypox.

Barreto warns there is no time to waste in getting the vaccine to those who need it.

"I believe this is the moment to make sure that anyone can have access to the vaccine," he said.

