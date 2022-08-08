Monkeypox SF Bay Area update: Monkeypox vaccine clinic closed Monday, reopens Tuesday

Monkeypox can show up with specific skin lesions. Here are five things to know about contracting monkeypox.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monkeypox is currently spreading in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the country. Here's the latest on vaccine availability, cases and more.

Case count by county (including probable cases):

Alameda (including Berkeley): 93

Contra Costa: 28

Marin: 3

Napa: 1

San Francisco: 424

San Mateo: 20

Santa Clara: 65

Santa Cruz: 5

Solano: 11

Sonoma: 14

Aug. 8, 2022

5:30a.m.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital's Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic Reopens Tuesday

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital says it'll reopen its monkeypox vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says the city received 10,000 doses of vaccine from the federal supply.

That's more than double the previous two allotments.

It will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic from 8a.m. to noon on Tuesday through Friday.

ZSFGH will also be open on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8a.m. to 3:30.m.

Kaiser, UCSF and Sutter will also provide doses, but appointments are required.

Aug. 4, 2022

2:45 p.m.

Santa Clara County receives additional 2,154 monkeypox vaccine doses

Santa Clara County has received an additional 2,154 doses of monkeypox vaccine, the county announced Thursday. The county added that Public Health pharmacy staff immediately unpacked and properly stored it.

1 p.m.

Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Amid growing calls from health officials across the country, the Biden administration declared the current monkeypox outbreak to be a public health emergency in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

By issuing a declaration, HHS will be able to take a series of actions including accessing funds set aside for such an emergency as well as appointing personnel to positions directly responding to the emergency. It also gives Health Secretary Xavier Becerra significant flexibility to bend federal rules or waive requirements on government health programs like Medicaid, Medicare and the Children's Health Insurance Program. Full story here.

5:30a.m.

Monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Closed Thursday

The vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is closed for walk-ins on Thursday.

The city's public health department blames a lack of supply, after giving out more than 2,000 doses since Monday.

San Francisco now has nearly 400 monkeypox cases -- the most of any Bay Area city.

Health officials have promised an update when more vaccines arrive.

Aug. 3, 2022

7 a.m.

10,000 vaccine doses heading to SF

The San Francisco Public Health Department says more than 10,000 vaccine doses are coming to the city.

It's unclear when those doses will be available, but it's more than double what they have received in previous allotments.

Six hundred and fifty doses were administered Tuesday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General.

The clinic will be open again starting at 8 a.m. for walk-ins.

It'll be open until noon, or until they give out the rest of what they currently have.

6 a.m.

CA's 2nd pediatric case of monkeypox confirmed in Long Beach

California's second pediatric case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Long Beach.

Data shows men who have sex with men have made up the majority of monkeypox cases nationwide, but now a small number of women and children have become infected.

Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis says that while sharing bedding with someone who has monkeypox blisters could be a danger, trying on, say, back-to-school clothes is low risk.

Dr. Dean Winslow says parents should certainly not panic over news of another pediatric case.

Aug. 1, 2022

6 p.m.

Newsom declares state of emergency in CA for monkeypox, plans to amp up response

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to bolster California's response to the monkeypox virus, including testing, vaccines and public outreach. Here's the full story.

2:50 p.m.

Monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg SF General gives out 950 doses

The monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital gave out approximately 950 doses on Monday, officials said. The clinic at Building 30 will reopen for walk-ins on Tuesday, Aug.2, from 8 a.m.-noon or until supply is exhausted.

8 a.m.

The monkeypox vaccine clinic reopens Monday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for walk-ins.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 8a.m. through noon until it runs out of the vaccine.

But according to ABC7's Ryan Curry, on Monday, the line is "long," adding "it stretches several blocks."

The clinic is located at 1001 Potrero, Building 30.

San Francisco, overall including ZSFGH, Kaiser Permanente, etc., is expected to receive about 4,220 monkeypox vaccine doses this week.

Those eligible include gay, bisexual and other men or trans people who have sex with other men, as well as people who were in close contact or at an event with someone with a suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox.

LIST: See open SF monkeypox vaccine sites here

July 28, 2022

2:30 p.m.

SF declares local health emergency over monkeypox

San Francisco officials announced a local public health emergency to strengthen the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak amid a rise in cases. On July 28, SFDPH reported an additional 20 monkeypox cases, bringing the total number of cases in San Francisco residents to 281. Here's the full story.

July 27, 2022

4 p.m.

More monkeypox vaccine doses en route to SF

San Francisco's Department of Public Health says it was informed that the city will receive 4,220 monkeypox vaccine doses this week. It is still unclear when these doses will arrive, and officials say they will keep the public informed of when the Zuckerberg SF General clinic will open for walk-ins. For more info about appointments, go here.

3:30 p.m. Monkeypox disproportionately impacting Latino gay, bisexual men in Santa Clara Co., officials say

Santa Clara County released data showing the virus is disproportionately impacting Latino gay and bisexual men in the county. Officials opened the county fairgrounds for vaccination efforts.

12:15 p.m.

Sen. Wiener calls for monkeypox state of emergency

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) released a statement calling on San Francisco and California to declare a state of emergency due to the growing monkeypox outbreak:

"Monkeypox is a public health crisis, and we need to treat it as such. In San Francisco alone, we have 222 cases - one of the highest rates in the United States. Given that spread and that Monkeypox is now being detected in our sewage, we know that cases are high and will continue to grow. Monkeypox is painful and isolating, and no one should have to experience it.

"Unfortunately, because our federal government failed to act quickly to acquire the vaccine supplies needed to prevent an outbreak, we are now in a public health emergency that is only going to escalate. Given that gay and bi men and trans people are the most impacted, it's sadly becoming clear that we are being left behind once again.

"That's why I'm calling on San Francisco and California to declare a State of Emergency. State of Emergency declarations will create significant flexibility around testing, contracting for services, and administration of vaccinations. It will allow us to use all the resources in our power to contain the outbreak. Right now, we don't have enough vaccines or testing, and we need flexibility to expand access to both. We have no time to waste: this is happening now, it's serious, and we need to do everything we can to contain it."

10 a.m.

US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine

After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, U.S. health regulators said Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the vaccine, potentially missing the window to contain what could soon become an entrenched infectious disease. Get the full story here.

8 a.m.

Monkeypox vaccine clinic to open at Steamworks in Berkeley

There are now more than 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., the most of any country in the world. Monkeypox cases nationwide have gone up by 33% in the past four days.

The vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will be closed again Wednesday because of a shortage of shots. The city's health department says it has asked the federal government for 35,000 doses, but has only received 7,800.

The head of New York City's health department wants the World Health Organization to rename the virus. He says this would avoid "stigmatizing" patients who may be reluctant to seek care.

And Wednesday, a vaccine clinic will open at noon at Steamworks in Berkeley. There will be 300 doses given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Another is planned next Wednesday, August 3.

July 26, 2022

3:40 p.m.

1st possible case of monkeypox reported in Napa County

Napa County health officials announced Tuesday that they are investigating the county's first probable case of monkeypox.

The county resident preliminarily tested positive after being exposed in an area that currently has an outbreak and is seeking medical care. The case was subsequently reported to the Napa County Public Health Department.

The county and the resident, who is currently isolating, are awaiting confirmation testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The county did not disclose the location of the monkeypox outbreak where the resident was exposed.

9 a.m. Zuckerberg SF General monkeypox vaccine clinic closed due to lack of supply

Starting Tuesday, the monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will be closed until they get more vaccine. The Department of Public Health says it hasn't been told by the federal government what its vaccine allotment will be this week.

The agency has requested 35,000 doses. So far, it has received only 7,800.

Currently, there's only one lab that makes the vaccine, but it has agreed to license it to other manufacturers. On Monday, the hospital clinic gave out about 500 doses.

