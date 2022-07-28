San Francisco declares local public health emergency over monkeypox amid rise in cases

The total number of probable and confirmed monkeypox cases in San Francisco residents has increased to 261.

The World Health Organization is calling the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency," with cases reported in more than 75 countries.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials announced a local public health emergency to strengthen the city's response to the monkeypox outbreak amid a rise in cases.

This declaration allows the mayor and other city officials to marshal resources and personnel to confront the outbreak.

On Thursday, SFDPH reported an additional 20 monkeypox cases, bringing the total number of cases in San Francisco residents to 281.

There are reportedly 799 cases in California, over 4,600 cases in the United States, and more than 19,000 cases globally.

"San Francisco showed during COVID that early action is essential for protecting public health," said Mayor London Breed. "We know that this virus impacts everyone equally - but we also know that those in our LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now. Many people in our LGBTQ community are scared and frustrated. This local emergency will allow us to continue to support our most at-risk, while also better preparing for what's to come."

Mayor London Breed will join Dr. Grant Colfax and Dr. Susan Philip of the San Francisco Department of Public Health and Senator Scott Wiener at a press conference Thursday to share updates on the city's response to monkeypox and low vaccine supply.

