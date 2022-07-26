Report: US government took 'wait-and-see' monkeypox approach; deprioritized gay men's health

The New York Times is reporting that the U.S. government adopted a "wait and see" approach to its response to the monkeypox outbreak.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The New York Times is reporting that the U.S. government adopted a "wait-and-see" approach to its response to the monkeypox outbreak, only calling for more vaccines after cases started to balloon exponentially.

The article also said federal officials intentionally deprioritized gay men's health because they withheld vaccines out of fear there wouldn't be enough doses if a smallpox outbreak occurred.

