Report: US government took 'wait-and-see' monkeypox approach; deprioritized gay men's health

ByReggie Aqui, Mike Nicco, and Kumasi Aaron via KGO logo
38 minutes ago
The New York Times is reporting that the U.S. government adopted a "wait and see" approach to its response to the monkeypox outbreak.

The article also said federal officials intentionally deprioritized gay men's health because they withheld vaccines out of fear there wouldn't be enough doses if a smallpox outbreak occurred.

Watch the video in the player above to watch ABC7's Hot Topics discussion on the article during "Midday Live."

