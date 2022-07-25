Monkeypox: Mayor Breed hopes for faster vaccine distribution in SF after WHO declaration

"The global outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," said W.H.O. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebteyesus.
Powerful words from the head of the World Health Organization amid the rising cases of monkeypox, the emergency declaration is the first time the head of The UN Health agency has taken such action.
One month ago, there were more than 3,000 cases in 74 countries. Since then, the disease has spread and now there are more than 16,000 cases in 75 countries and five deaths in Africa.
"It's moving quickly just like COVID, we need to react fast especially when we have a solution," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
Breed addressed the rise in monkeypox, as currently 197 cases have been identified in San Francisco but that number is expected to increase. She hopes the declaration will speed the delivery of more vaccine.
"We've had about 10,000 vaccines, we need 70,000. We submitted a request for about 35,000 to get us started," said Breed.
San Francisco's Department of Public Health telling ABC7 News in a statement, "The acknowledgement of World Health Organization that monkeypox is a global emergency, only re-enforces that the way to address this health emergency is to provide the resources necessary to local governments, especially cities such as San Francisco that are experiencing an increase in cases."
Governor Gavin Newsom's office tweeted video Saturday, saying California has received more vaccine from the Federal Government and is distributing them to the communities more impacted.
Monkeypox vaccine clinics have seen long lines recently in San Francisco where some people have been turned away. It's put the city's LGBTQ community on alert, health officials say monkeypox is impacting mostly Gay and Bisexual men.
"For the moment, this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple partners that means this is an outbreak which can be stopped with the right groups," said Ghebreyesus.
But experts say anyone can become infected. Officials say Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will reopen its monkeypox vaccine clinic Monday, July 25 at 8 a.m., until supplies last.
